TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 15,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

