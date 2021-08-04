TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.
NYSE:TU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 15,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.