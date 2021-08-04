Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and $103,996.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

