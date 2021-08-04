Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 5,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.