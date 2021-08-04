TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 312,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 67.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 254,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 102,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

