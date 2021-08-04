Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGP opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

