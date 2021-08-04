Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. 58,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $194.34 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.