Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 276,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

