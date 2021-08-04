Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.07. 140,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

