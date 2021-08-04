TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

TMVWY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

