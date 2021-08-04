Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Shares of LON:TM17 traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 825 ($10.78). 778,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,595. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

