Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Shares of XPO opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

