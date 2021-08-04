TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,891 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $213,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $797.00. 20,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.06. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $780.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

