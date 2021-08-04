TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 609,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

