TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,159 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 584,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

