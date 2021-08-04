TCW Group Inc. Has $73.80 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $73,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. 238,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.