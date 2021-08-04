TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 277,378 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Splunk worth $61,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,384,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.97. 26,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,051. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

