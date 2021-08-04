Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 95 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

GS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.36. 83,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

