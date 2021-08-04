Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

SKT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

