Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.34 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $273.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

