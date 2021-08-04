T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 333,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

TROW opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

