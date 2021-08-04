SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,544 shares worth $14,863,632. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,729,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $548.45 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

