Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 9,140,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

