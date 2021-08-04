Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUUIF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

