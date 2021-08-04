SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

