Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.73%. Subaru updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.660 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 31,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Subaru has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

