Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

