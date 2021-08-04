Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.15. 27,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,687. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.62. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

