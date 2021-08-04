STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 7,523 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

