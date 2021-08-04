Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.08

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Storj has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $311.47 million and $103.63 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,713,587 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

