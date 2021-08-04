STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

