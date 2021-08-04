Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $204,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Illumina by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $189,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $498.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

