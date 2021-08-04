Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,730 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,502% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $210,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 44.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IAA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

