Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $1,404,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.