Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.88.

