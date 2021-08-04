Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

