Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,991. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43.

