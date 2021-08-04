Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $42.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

