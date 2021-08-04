Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95.

SBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

