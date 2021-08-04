Stem (STEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.
NYSE STEM opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
