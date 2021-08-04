State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

KPTI stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $583.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

