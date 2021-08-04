State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $793,000 Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,240,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111 over the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

