State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $793,000 Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,240,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.