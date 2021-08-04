State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 657 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $759,000. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.