State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $921,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

