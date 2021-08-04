State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SLM were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

