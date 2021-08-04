State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

