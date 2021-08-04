State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

