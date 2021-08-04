State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

