Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.