Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Declares GBX 0.89 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company has a market cap of £291.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

