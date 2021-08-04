Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Declares GBX 0.89 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company has a market cap of £291.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59.
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
