Stakenet Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $29,059.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00402789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003246 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,543,115 coins and its circulating supply is 119,004,077 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

